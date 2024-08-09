Entertainment

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is currently in production. Rumours indicate that the actor's recent automobile purchase is generating a stir.

Image credits: Social Media

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

According to sources, Vijay sold his Rolls-Royce Ghost and bought a Lexus a few days ago. Vijay has not confirmed these rumours on social media. 

Image credits: instagram

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

His January 2024 purchase of the BMW i7 xDrive 60 premium electric automobile is reported. According to sources, this elegant automobile costs Rs 2 million to Rs 2.5 crore.

Image credits: instagram

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

This price tag is surprising given that just a few people in the country own this automobile. Luxury automobiles are Thalapathy Vijay's thing.

Image credits: instagram

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

Sources say he has a Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLA. 

Image credits: instagram

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

The actor, 50, owns a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, BMW-5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Benz E350D, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S.

Image credits: instagram

Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

He also has a Toyota Innova Crysta and a Maruti Suzuki Celerio. His prized possession is the Rs 8 crore Rolls Royce Ghost.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One