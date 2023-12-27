Jawan to Oppenheimer-10 most Googled movies in India

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', to Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' are amongst the top 8 Googled movies in India. Check out the full list here
Shah Rukh Khan had one gala of an year, his second release of the year 'Jawan' was hugely successful having collected 1000 Cr. overall
Sunny Deol was back in his iconic role of Tara Singh was a sleeper hit having collected 500 crores in world-wide box-office collection
Cillian Murphy starrer emerged as one of the biggest grossing films of the year. The bio-pic of J. Robert Oppenheimer emerged successful critically as well as on the box-office
This Prabhas starrer failed to perform at the box-office and was criticized for it's poor VFX and script
Shah Rukh Khan's first movie of the year, was also a blockbuster hit with collection of 1000 Cr. His chemistry with Deepika was hugely lauded
Inspite of having polarising political opinions, the movie was hugely succesful at the box-office. Adah Sharma became a household name after the movie
Rajnikanth return to the silver screen was hugely lauded and it was a box-office success
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo released in October, it opened with mixed reviews but eventually emerged as the highest grossing tamil film of 2023
Salman Khan was back with this Diwali release as RAW agent 'Tiger'. It's part of YRF spy-universe