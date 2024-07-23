Is Meenakshi Dileep following Manju Warrier on Instagram? Read THIS

Entertainment
After earning an M.B.B.S., Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of Dileep and Manju Warrier, has been in the spotlight. Before marrying Dileep, Manju Warrier was a shining cinema star.
After their marriage, she focused on family and raising their daughter, Meenakshi. Following her divorce from Dileep, Manju returned to Malayalam film in 2015.
Although Meenakshi moved home with her father, the mother and daughter rarely appeared together.
Dileep, Meenakshi's father, posted on Facebook to celebrate her medical school graduation. Her parents were happy that Meenakshi was studying medicine before this.
Due to their estrangement, the public's curiosity regarding Manju Warrier's reaction to her daughter's accomplishment went unanswered.
Meenakshi was mostly with her father after her parents divorced when she was a teenager. Media darling Manju Warrier has often been said to have interacted with Meenakshi.
Finally, Manju's fan page thanked Dr. Meenakshi. This fan page includes followers from the film industry, such as actresses Lissy, Revathi, Aswathy Sreekanth, and Chithra Nair.
They captioned the photo, "Congratulations, Doctor Meenakshi," with a split shot of her in her graduation outfit and Manju holding her as a baby.
Additionally, Manju Warrier and Meenakshi now follow each other on Instagram. This social media link shows a more intimate side of their relationship despite their years apart.