Did you know Karan Aujla lost his parents at THIS age?

Entertainment
Karan Aujla, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla is a Canadian-based Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter best known for his work in Punjabi music.
He is well-known for the multiple tunes that have appeared on the Official Charts Company's UK Asian chart, as well as seven on the Global YouTube Music Chart.
His parents, Balwinder Singh Aujla and Rajinder Kaur passed away when Karan was in his teens.
His father passed away in a bike accident and when he was 14-years-old he lost his mother to cancer.
While in ninth grade, Aujla met Jassi Gill at a wedding ceremony and provided him with the words to the song Range, which Gill sang and became famous for.