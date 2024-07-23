Entertainment

Did you know Karan Aujla lost his parents at THIS age?

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla real name

Karan Aujla, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla is a Canadian-based Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter best known for his work in Punjabi music.

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla global recognation

He is well-known for the multiple tunes that have appeared on the Official Charts Company's UK Asian chart, as well as seven on the Global YouTube Music Chart. 

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla parents death

His parents, Balwinder Singh Aujla and Rajinder Kaur passed away when Karan was in his teens.

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla parents death

His father passed away in a bike accident and when he was 14-years-old he lost his mother to cancer.

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla's break

While in ninth grade, Aujla met Jassi Gill at a wedding ceremony and provided him with the words to the song Range, which Gill sang and became famous for.

Image credits: Instagram/Karan Aujla
