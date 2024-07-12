Entertainment

Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding: Check out her net worth

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

She is in India

The reality TV star Kim and her sister Kloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

What did she wear?

For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Net worth

Kim Kardashian has a net worth of nearly $1.7 billion, which is more than most of the industry's celebrities.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

How does she earn money?

Kardashian earns money from her businesses, modeling, and appearing on TV shows and films. The model owns two brands, SKIMS and KKW Beauty. 

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Her business value

Forbes estimates that Kim’s share in shapewear company Skims is currently worth $375 million.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Other investments

Kim has invested in companies like Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas, and owns multiple properties, including three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Instagram
