Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding: Check out her net worth

Entertainment
The reality TV star Kim and her sister Kloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.
Kim Kardashian has a net worth of nearly $1.7 billion, which is more than most of the industry's celebrities.
Kardashian earns money from her businesses, modeling, and appearing on TV shows and films. The model owns two brands, SKIMS and KKW Beauty.
Forbes estimates that Kim’s share in shapewear company Skims is currently worth $375 million.
Kim has invested in companies like Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas, and owns multiple properties, including three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.