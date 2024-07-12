Indian 2: 7 best movies of Kamal Haasan to watch NOW

Entertainment
Here are seven of his best movies that showcase his talent and range.
Directed by S. Shankar, this film features Kamal in a dual role as a father-son duo fighting corruption. His performance as the aged vigilante Senapathy is particularly noteworthy.
Kamal Haasan's debut silent black comedy, "Pushpaka Vimana" in Kannada, is unusual. He plays a downtrodden man who discovers a moment of luxury with humour and emotion.
Kamal Haasan plays eleven characters in this film, demonstrating his versatility. His acting is a masterclass since each character has its own personality and quirks.
Kamal directed another film on India's legal system and death punishment. Virumaandi, played by Haasan, is intense and thought-provoking.
This Kamal-directed and co-written film examines the Partition of India and its aftermath through the perspective of a protagonist who feels personal loss and religious struggle.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, this crime drama depicts the life of a Mumbai underworld don. Kamal Haasan's performance as Velu Naicker earned him widespread acclaim.
This touching love tale between Sridevi, who has retrograde amnesia, and Kamal Haasan, is called Sadma in Hindi. He captivated hearts with his kind and empathetic performance.