Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in 2018 but before that, the singer dated big actresses. 

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas first met at a charity event in June 2006 and began dating shortly after. 

Cyrus stated that Nick was his constant companion for two years, and it was quite difficult to conceal this fact from others.

We were bickering a lot, and it was not enjoyable." Cyrus continued: "Maybe he'll be my best friend for the rest of my life, or maybe I'll end up marrying Nick Jonas!"

After his breakup with Cyrus, Jonas began dating Selena Gomez in 2008. 
 

The "Good For You" singer starred in the Jonas Brothers' "Burnin' Up" music video that year, but the couple divorced after a few months of dating in 2009. 

