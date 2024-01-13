Lohri 2024: 6 Bollywood songs to enjoy on this festival

Entertainment
Sung by Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, and others, this song is a quintessential Lohri track. It features celebrations around a bonfire and is a popular choice for the festival.
This is a traditional Punjabi folk song often associated with Lohri. Various artists have recorded versions of this song, making it a staple during Lohri celebrations.
Another lively track from the movie 'Veer Zaara', this song is dedicated to the festive atmosphere of Lohri.
Although not explicitly a Lohri song, the soulful melody and lyrics celebrating love and positivity make it a fitting choice for festive gatherings.
This lively and upbeat song is great for dancing around the bonfire during Lohri celebrations, adding a modern touch to your playlist.