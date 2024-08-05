Happy 50th birthday Kajol: A look at her Rs 500 crore net worth

Entertainment
Ajay and Kajol's stunning mansion, 'Shivshakti,' located in Mumbai's exclusive Juhu district, exemplifies their sophisticated taste and lavish lifestyle.
This opulent home, priced at Rs 60 crore, greets visitors with a majestic entrance that sets the tone for the beautiful interiors.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn, two well-known Bollywood actors, have a combined net worth of around Rs 500 crore INR.
This significant wealth reflects their successful and long-standing careers in the film industry, which have included decades of renowned performances and box office hits.
Apart from their film careers, Kajol and Ajay have used their celebrity to secure lucrative endorsements and strategic investments in a variety of commercial endeavors.