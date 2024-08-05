Entertainment

Happy 50th birthday Kajol: A look at her Rs 500 crore net worth

Image credits: Instagram/Kajol

House- 'Shivshakti'

Ajay and Kajol's stunning mansion, 'Shivshakti,' located in Mumbai's exclusive Juhu district, exemplifies their sophisticated taste and lavish lifestyle. 

Image credits: kajol/instagram

This opulent home, priced at Rs 60 crore, greets visitors with a majestic entrance that sets the tone for the beautiful interiors.

Image credits: kajol/instagram

Net worth

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, two well-known Bollywood actors, have a combined net worth of around Rs 500 crore INR. 

Image credits: instagram

What adds to her net worth

This significant wealth reflects their successful and long-standing careers in the film industry, which have included decades of renowned performances and box office hits. 

Image credits: instagram

What adds to her net worth

Apart from their film careers, Kajol and Ajay have used their celebrity to secure lucrative endorsements and strategic investments in a variety of commercial endeavors.

Image credits: our own
