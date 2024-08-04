Entertainment

Aamir Khan to QUIT films? Son Junaid Khan reveals

Image credits: Instagram

Aamir Khan to QUIT films?

In an interview, Junaid Khan said that his father, superstar Aamir Khan, considered retiring from films.

Image credits: Instagram

Aamir Khan to QUIT films?

The 'Maharaj' actor added that when he concluded a movie shoot and Kiran was working with 'Laapataa Ladies', the 'Dangal' star was in his 'I am retiring phase'. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Aamir Khan to QUIT films?

Aamir even discussed this with his son and instructed him to take over the production house.

Image credits: X

Retiring phase

Junaid Khan claimed that when his father was going through the 'retiring phase', he stepped in because he understands production. 

Image credits: X

Retiring phase

Junaid believes that producing movies is one of the most difficult aspects of filmmaking. 

Image credits: Getty

Professional front

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which did not do well at the box office.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One