Aamir Khan to QUIT films? Son Junaid Khan reveals

Entertainment
In an interview, Junaid Khan said that his father, superstar Aamir Khan, considered retiring from films.
The 'Maharaj' actor added that when he concluded a movie shoot and Kiran was working with 'Laapataa Ladies', the 'Dangal' star was in his 'I am retiring phase'.
Aamir even discussed this with his son and instructed him to take over the production house.
Junaid Khan claimed that when his father was going through the 'retiring phase', he stepped in because he understands production.
Junaid believes that producing movies is one of the most difficult aspects of filmmaking.
Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which did not do well at the box office.