Golden Globe Awards 2025: Check winner list HERE

Image credits: IMDb

Emilia Perez

This crime comedy musical won the best film in the comedy category

Image credits: IMDb

The Brutalist

This epic period film won the best film in the Drama category

Image credits: IMDb

Adrien Broody

Adrien Broody won the award for 'The Brutalist' in the 'Best Male Actor- Drama' category

Image credits: Instagram

Fernanda Torres

Fernanda Torres won the Golden Globe for 'I'm Still Here' in the 'Best Female Actor- Drama' category

Image credits: Instagram

Shogun

Shogun won the Golden Globe for the Best Telesion Series in the 'Drama' category

Image credits: IMDb

