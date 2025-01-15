Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted in midweek elimination? Read on

Entertainment
Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 18 is currently in the limelight. The show is heading towards the finale, and the craze among people is visible.
As Bigg Boss 18 moves towards its finale, the heartbeats of the remaining contestants are also increasing. Meanwhile, the mid-week eviction gave everyone a big shock.
Bigg Boss 18 had a mid-week eviction, and everyone was shocked to hear the name of the member who left the house. It's none other than Shilpa Shirodkar.
3 contestants were evicted from Bigg Boss 18 before the finale. Their names are Shruti Arjun, Chhati Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar.
Now 6 contestants are left in Salman Khan's show. These are Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra.
The Bigg Boss 18 finale will be between the top 5 members. That is, 6 contestants are left in the house right now, and one of them is going to be evicted soon.
The finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 will start on January 19 at 9.30 pm. It can be watched on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.
