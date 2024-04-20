Entertainment

Hrithik's GF Saba Azad shows off washboard abs and shares her diet

Hrithik Roshan's singer-girlfriend Saba Azad shows off her washboard abs in a gym pic and talks about her diet; read on

Image credits: Social Media

Saba Azad, an actor and singer who appeared in the current series Who's Your Gynac, has been dating actor Hrithik Roshan for some years.
 

Image credits: Saba Azad INSTAGRAM

She posted a gym photo on Instagram, which drew the attention of Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar, and other celebrities.

Image credits: Instagram

The actor-singer shared a picture of herself in the gym, showing her abs in a crop top, and spoke consuming ghee and her diet.

Image credits: Instagram

Saba wrote, "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks."

Image credits: Instagram

"Now I don’t usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain’t on the gram doesn’t mean it don’t exist..."

Image credits: Instagram

A comment also read, "Looking awesome, does not look like you overindulge in rotis." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Goals (Fire emojis)."

Image credits: our own

Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan also wrote, “DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji).”

Image credits: Instagram

 Saba Ali Khan commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.." Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma’am (Fire emojis)." 

Image credits: Instagram
