Have Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic parted ways? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Rumours about actress Natasha Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya's split have spread on social media.
This comes in after Natasha removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram account.
The second speculation is that the actress was not seen in any of the IPL 2024 matches.
Natasha Stankovic is a Serbian model and actor who married Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020.
The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30 of that year.
Natasha was previously subjected to internet bullying in March 2024 as a result of Hardik's bad IPL performance.