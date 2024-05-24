Entertainment

Have Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic parted ways? Here's what we know

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic separated?

Rumours about actress Natasha Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya's split have spread on social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Natasha Stankovic removes 'Pandya' surname

This comes in after Natasha removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram account.

Image credits: Instagram

Not attending IPL matches

The second speculation is that the actress was not seen in any of the IPL 2024 matches.

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic marriage

Natasha Stankovic is a Serbian model and actor who married Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. 

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic child

The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30 of that year. 

Image credits: Instagram

Trolls

Natasha was previously subjected to internet bullying in March 2024 as a result of Hardik's bad IPL performance. 

Image credits: Instagram
