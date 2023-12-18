Entertainment

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress

Celebrating Richa Chadha's birthday today, explore 7 lesser-known facets of the talented 'Fukrey' actress, spanning her early career to her impressive dancing skills.

Intern at Men's Fashion Magazine

Before achieving Bollywood success, Richa Chadha interned at a men's fashion magazine. She later explored theatre and modeling before making it big in the film industry.

Skilled Bharatanatyam Dancer

As a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, Richa Chadha effortlessly masters various dance forms, a talent evident on the silver screen.

Tamil Fluency

Despite being raised in Delhi, Richa Chadha, the 'Fukrey' actress, possesses the remarkable ability to not only speak but also read and write Tamil fluently.

Unique Way of Choosing Perfumes

Richa Chadha consistently selects perfumes that complement her film characters. According to reports, she customizes her fragrance to align seamlessly with the roles she portrays.

Eating Disorder

According to reports, not widely known is the fact that Richa Chadha battled an eating disorder called 'Bulimia Nervosa' at one point in her life.

Interview with Abhay Deol

During her internship at the mentioned magazine, Richa sought an interview with Abhay Deol. Fate intervened, and within six months, the two collaborated on Chadha's debut film.

Family Relocation

In 1984, during the Sikh riots, Richa Chadha's family relocated from Amritsar to Delhi when she was just two years old.

