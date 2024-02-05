Entertainment

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' enjoyed a remarkable second weekend at the box office.
 

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

The film witnessed a significant increase in attendance on Saturday (February 3) and Sunday (February 4).

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

In only 11 days, 'Fighter' has exceeded the Rs 175 crore milestone in India and is currently on track to reach the Rs 200 crore level.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

The picture earned a lot of love and appreciation from both the audience and reviewers. 

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in theatres on January 25. The airborne actioner caught the audience's interest.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

After a weekday downturn, 'Fighter' rebounded in terms of box office collections. On Sunday (February 4), the film is expected to have grossed roughly Rs 13 crore net in India.

Image credits: instagram

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

This is a great indicator of the film's theatrical run. Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter', which is based on a tale he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb.

Image credits: instagram

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film mints Rs 175 crore

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One