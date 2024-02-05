Entertainment

Grammy 2024 Awards: Miley Cyrus rocks stage in silver attire

Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus won wins her first ever Grammys. Sets the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of 'Flowers'. She also won the award for Best Pop solo performance

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

First Ever Grammy

Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy this year

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

Award Category

She won the award for the 'Best Pop solo performance'

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

Performance

She won the award for 'Flowers'

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus previously walked the red-carpet in a golden see-through dress but wears a silver cut-out dress for her performance

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

Grammy's 2024

Oprah Winfrey too sang and danced to 'Flowers' joyfully

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy

Silver attire

Her single 'Flowers' premiered last year January on 13th 2023

Image credits: Instagram/recordingacademy
