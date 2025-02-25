Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja converted to Christian to have some wine

Entertainment
Reports suggest that Govinda and his wife Sunita's 37-year relationship is on the verge of breaking down. It is being claimed that the couple is getting divorced.
Sunita revealed in a conversation that she had secretly converted to Christianity in her childhood. According to her, even her parents did not know about this decision.
Sunita once said that she became Christian without telling her parents about the temptation of drinking alcohol and started going to church every Saturday.
Sunita said, "I was born in Bandra. I was baptized (a sacrament of Christianity). I was in a Christian school and all my friends were Christian."
According to Sunita, "In childhood, I had heard that Jesus' blood is wine. I thought wine means alcohol. I have always been clever. I got baptized for a little alcohol."
Sunita further said, "I believe in Christianity. I go to church every Saturday." When Sunita was asked if her parents were not angry, she said that they never found out about it.
Sunita married Govinda on March 11, 1987. However, they kept their marriage a secret from the world for 4 years. Sunita belongs to a half-Punjabi and half-Nepali background.
