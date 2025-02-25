Jasmin Walia's bikini PHOTOS; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze

Entertainment
Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently a hot topic on social media, mainly because of Jasmin Walia.
Jasmin Walia was seen in the stadium during the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. She was cheering a lot and also giving flying kisses.
Jasmin is often in the news for her beauty and hotness. Her style and flair captivate every fan.
Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, is a British singer, actress, and TV personality. She is currently the talk of the town.
Jasmin Walia also has a large fan following. 724k people are currently following her official Instagram account.
Jasmin Walia is also very active on social media. She is often seen posting her glamorous pictures.
There has been no official confirmation regarding the relationship between Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia. However, fans are talking a lot about their relationship.
