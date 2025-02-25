Entertainment

Jasmin Walia's bikini PHOTOS; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze

Hardik Pandya is in the spotlight.

Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently a hot topic on social media, mainly because of Jasmin Walia.

Jasmin at the India-Pak match.

Jasmin Walia was seen in the stadium during the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. She was cheering a lot and also giving flying kisses.

Jasmin looks glamorous.

Jasmin is often in the news for her beauty and hotness. Her style and flair captivate every fan.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, is a British singer, actress, and TV personality. She is currently the talk of the town.

Strong fan following.

Jasmin Walia also has a large fan following. 724k people are currently following her official Instagram account.

Active on social media.

Jasmin Walia is also very active on social media. She is often seen posting her glamorous pictures.

Is Hardik really dating her?

There has been no official confirmation regarding the relationship between Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia. However, fans are talking a lot about their relationship.

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language?

Sushmita Sen Wedding Plan: 'I Want to Marry, It Should Reach Heart'

[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party