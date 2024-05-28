 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Bridgerton to Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases in June 2024

'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 to 'Maidaan' are movies and series set to release in June. Check Out the full list here

Image credits: IMDb

Bridgeton season 3 part 2

Part one ended with the famous 'Carriage Sequence', part 2 will feature more of Penelope Featherington and Colin. The 2nd part is set to release on June 13th on Netflix

Image credits: IMDb

Maidaan

The true story of a renowned sportsman serves as the basis for Maidaan. Prime Video will host the OTT release of Maidaan

Image credits: IMDb

Gullak Season 4

Catch the family drama by TVF streaming on Sony Liv from June 7, 2024, for an engaging and entertaining experience on Sony Liv

Image credits: IMDb

The Boys Season 4

Don't miss the first season of the superhero series, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book on Amazon Prime

Image credits: IMDb

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4

Get ready for epic showdowns as Kumbhkaran wields immense power and Indrajeet on Disney + Hotstar

Image credits: IMDb

Scoop

Hansal Mehta's thrilling series 'Scoop,' featuring Karishma Tanna and Zeeshan Ayyub is set to hit Netflix on 2nd June

Image credits: IMDb

Agents of Mystery

Jeong Jong-yeon's new series, Agents of Mystery, is terrifying. On June 18, it will make its Netflix debut

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One