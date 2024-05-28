 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Radhika Merchant: Net worth, education of would be Ambani bahu

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, is engaged to Anant Ambani. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024. Here's her net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika's Background

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who founded Encore Healthcare. Viren serves as the CEO and is on the board of APL Apollo Tubes

Image credits: social media

Net Worth

Radhika Merchant's net worth is estimated at Rs 10 crore, primarily stemming from her involvement in Encore Healthcare. Her father's net worth is of Rs 755 crore

Image credits: Pinterest

Education

Radhika was educated at Cathedral, John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School. She later graduated from New York University with degree in political science

Image credits: social media

Career

Radhika started her professional journey in 2017 with Isprava Group as a sales executive, gaining experience in luxury real estate

Image credits: instagram

Family

Her elder sister, Anjali Merchant, is married to Akash Mehta, a businessman and partner at EY

Image credits: Social media

Marriage

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, childhood friends, got engaged in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024, in London

Image credits: Instagram

London Marriage

The celebrations are expected to be grand, with significant events planned at Stoke Park estate, owned by the Ambani family

Image credits: Instagram
