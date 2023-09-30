Entertainment

30-Sep-2023, 03:24:36 pm

Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra-7 beautiful Bollywood actresses

While it's challenging to narrow down the list to just seven, here are seven of India's well-known and admired actresses:
 

Image credits: our own

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is not only a successful Bollywood actress but has also made a mark in Hollywood. She is admired for her acting talent and global influence.
 

Image credits: our own

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is celebrated for her versatility and has starred in several successful Bollywood films. She's known for her stunning beauty and acting prowess.
 

Image credits: our own

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is celebrated for her bold and fearless performances. She has won several awards for her acting and is known for her candid personality.
 

Image credits: our own

Alia Bhatt

Alia is one of the young talents in Bollywood known for her acting prowess. She has gained popularity for her versatile roles and fresh, youthful charm.
 

Image credits: our own

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, often referred to as the "Bebo" of Bollywood, is known for her elegance and acting skills. She has been a leading actress in the industry for years.
 

Image credits: our own

Katrina Kaif

Katrina, with her stunning looks and graceful presence, has been a prominent actress in Bollywood known for her work in various genres of films.
 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A former Miss World, Aishwarya is known for her mesmerizing beauty and has acted in numerous Bollywood and international films.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One