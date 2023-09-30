Entertainment

30-Sep-2023, 03:37:49 pm

Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna-7 top South Indian actresses

Here are seven top South Indian actresses who have made significant contributions to the industry. 

Image credits: our own

Nayanthara

Often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara is one of the industry's most prominent and highest-paid actresses.
 

Image credits: our own

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is a leading actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She's known for her versatility and has won several awards for her performances.
 

Image credits: our own

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is a rising star in Telugu and Kannada cinema known for her charming performances and on-screen presence.
 

Image credits: our own

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy gained fame for her role as Savitri in the biographical film "Mahanati" and has since become a sought-after actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema.
 

Image credits: our own

Shriya Saran

Shriya is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and other Indian film industries. She has a substantial body of work in Indian and international cinema.

Image credits: our own

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is a versatile actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She has a dedicated fan following and has won several awards.
 

Image credits: our own

Anushka Shetty

Anushka is celebrated for her powerful roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, particularly for her portrayal of Devasena in the "Baahubali" series.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One