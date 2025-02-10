Promise Day 2025: Alia Bhatt to Sharvari Wagh; 6 celeb inspired looks

Entertainment
For a bold and boss-babe vibe, a blazer dress is the perfect choice. Style it with statement boots or high heels like Kiara Advani
Alia Bhatt's black sequin dress is a perfect option for Gen Z. The red bow adds a stylish touch. Recreate this look for Promise Day
For an ethnic and glamorous look, take inspiration from Malaika Arora's modern saree style. Pair a sleek saree with a heavily embellished blouse
For a feminine and graceful look, try a Katrina Kaif-inspired floral print dress. Ideal for brunch dates or beach outings
For a cool and casual look, denim on denim is perfect. Pair a denim dress with heels and a belt, like Hina Khan
For a glittery look, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's maroon sequin dress. Style it with curled hair and nude makeup
Sherlyn Chopra Birthday: Know facts, life and controversies of actress
Radhika Merchant's stunning jewelry collection for this wedding season
(PHOTOS) Namrata Sirodkar inspired 6 trendy suit designs
Salman Khan to Tabu: 8 Bollywood celebs who are still single