Promise Day 2025: Alia Bhatt to Sharvari Wagh; 6 celeb inspired looks

Blazer Dress

For a bold and boss-babe vibe, a blazer dress is the perfect choice. Style it with statement boots or high heels like Kiara Advani

Black Sequin Dress

Alia Bhatt's black sequin dress is a perfect option for Gen Z. The red bow adds a stylish touch. Recreate this look for Promise Day

Saree with a Twist

For an ethnic and glamorous look, take inspiration from Malaika Arora's modern saree style. Pair a sleek saree with a heavily embellished blouse

Floral Print Dress

For a feminine and graceful look, try a Katrina Kaif-inspired floral print dress. Ideal for brunch dates or beach outings

Denim on Denim

For a cool and casual look, denim on denim is perfect. Pair a denim dress with heels and a belt, like Hina Khan

Long Ruffle Gown

For a glittery look, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's maroon sequin dress. Style it with curled hair and nude makeup

