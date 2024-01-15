Entertainment

Nagarjuna cancels holiday to Maldives, plans to visit Lakshadweep

Superstar Nagarjuna has allegedly canceled his family vacation to the Maldives due to diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives. 

Maldivian officials remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Three now-suspended Maldivian officials made racial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. 

"I was meant to leave for Maldives on January 17 for a family vacation as I couldn't spend much time with them and was working for Big Boss and Naa Saami Ranga for 75 days."

"Now, I've canceled my tickets and plan to visit Lakshadweep next week," the actor said, expressing his support for the 'boycott Maldives' campaign.

The actor said that the three Maldivian ministers' statements were inappropriate and that Prime Minister Modi represents 1.5 billion Indians and is revered around the world.

"I'd been to the Maldives several times before, but I decided not to go this time. However, their ministers' remarks about our Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in poor taste."

Nagarjuna further said that the country will have to pay the price for passing such comments on our Prime Minister. 

