REVEALED! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's second child to be born here

Entertainment
The news of Anushka Sharma expecting her second child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli has been circulating for quite some time now.
The actress is expected to give birth to her second child in London in a few days, even though the pair have not yet formally announced their second pregnancy.
It all started after industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his X handle recently and claimed that a baby was going to be born in a few days.
Without naming Virat or Anushka, he wrote, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father."
"Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?” Goenka also used the hashtags MadeInIndia and ToBeBornInLondon," he continued.
The couple has still not made a public announcement about the pregnancy but speculations came to live when Anushka was spotted watching matching and her baby bump was visible.