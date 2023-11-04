Entertainment

Dunki Cast Fees: Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee and others' salary

Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar, who plays the main protagonist 'Hardy' in the film, is reportedly charging a substantial fee of Rs. 28 crores for his role. 
 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen essaying the role of 'Sukhi' in 'Dunki.' Reportedly charging Rs. 12 crores for his role. 

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu portrays the role of 'Manu' will get a substantial fee of Rs. 11 crores for her pivotal role. 

Boman Irani

Boman Irani plays the role of a teacher named 'Gulati' and has paid Rs. 15 crores for his performance. 

Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah will play an integral part in the film and has charged a fee of Rs. 7 crores for his contribution.

