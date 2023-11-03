Entertainment

Who is Elvish Yadav? What happened to the YouTuber?

Elvish Yadav is a Gurugram-based Indian singer and YouTuber. Salman Khan presented the reality programme 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which brought Elvish to the attention of the country.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

He was a wild card participant when he first appeared in the competition. Since starting his YouTube channel in 2016, he has amassed 13.2 million followers and 1.16 billion views.

He changed the name of his channel from Elvish Yadav to The Social Factory at first. His writing mostly focuses on innovative short films and flash fiction.
 

What happened to the YouTuber?

Five people were taken into custody when the police raided a rave party in Noida late on Nov 2. The police have also named Elvish, who can be seen with and holding a snake.

During the raids, nine snakes—five of which were cobras—and snake venom were found. 

