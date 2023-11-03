Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan in traditional: 7 times we swooned over her outfits

Sara Ali Khan is famous for her girl-next-door nature. She is a fashionista in the true sense. Here are 7 attires that would make you swoon on her wardrobe choices

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

Violet Rajasthani Suit Set

This violet Rajasthani bandhni printed suit set is 'oh so beautiful' and makes her look so serene

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

Pink Lehenga

This Pink lehanga makes her look strikingly beautiful and accentuates her regalness in the best possible way

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

Red Ghagra Choli

In this gorgeous Red Ghagra Choli, Sara is glowing. Newly wed brides can take an inspiration from her

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

This Golden Lehenga

This fresh look with a statement choker is surely serving some fashion goals

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

Quirky Saree

Sara Ali Khan in this quirky sari is an inspiration to let your inner child, if and when you wish fir it

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan

White Anarkali Suit

This desi-look with oxidized jhumkas is traditional attire goals for sure

Image credits: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
