Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak

Entertainment
A video of Ananya Pandey has surfaced, in which she claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan used to threaten her with leaking her videos.
Ananya Pandey said that Aryan Khan threatened her that if she didn't do his work, he would make her videos viral.
In a video with CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane and comedian Tanmay Bhatt on Netflix India, Ananya Pandey detailed her videos.
Ananya Pandey says, "I used to record videos of my daily activities and food, but I never posted them. I still have those videos."
According to Ananya, “When Photo Booth first came on Apple, Suhana, Shanaya and I used to record stuff and Aryan would threaten to leak the videos if we didn't do his work.”
Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey is a childhood friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Aryan also grew up with them.