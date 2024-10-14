Entertainment

Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak

Ananya Pandey's shocking revelation!

A video of Ananya Pandey has surfaced, in which she claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan used to threaten her with leaking her videos.

Aryan Khan blackmailed Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey said that Aryan Khan threatened her that if she didn't do his work, he would make her videos viral.

Ananya Pandey detailed the videos

In a video with CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane and comedian Tanmay Bhatt on Netflix India, Ananya Pandey detailed her videos.

What was in Ananya Pandey's videos

Ananya Pandey says, "I used to record videos of my daily activities and food, but I never posted them. I still have those videos."

Ananya made videos with Suhana & Shanaya

According to Ananya, “When Photo Booth first came on Apple, Suhana, Shanaya and I used to record stuff and Aryan would threaten to leak the videos if we didn't do his work.”

Ananya is Suhana and Shanaya's childhood friend

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey is a childhood friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Aryan also grew up with them.

