Here's why Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took a divorce

After about 16 years of marriage, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao decided to part ways in 2021.

Recently in an interview, Kiran disclosed the reason behind their separation.

She revealed that she made the decision for her growth as a person and that also she wanted to live independently. 

Kiran said that she and Aamir are really connected and deeply respect and love each other, so that has not altered, and she was not concerned. 

The director went on to say that she knew she needed her space and wanted to live alone because it was necessary for her development. 

Aamir understood and supported her desire for personal improvement so she wasn't afraid of divorce.

