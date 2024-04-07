Entertainment

Did Virat Kohli's new haircut cost Rs 1 lakh?

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli

Anything cricketer Virat Kohli does becomes a trend.

Image credits: X

Virat Kohli's new haircut

Currently, his new hairstyle by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim quickly gained popularity ahead of the IPL 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli's new haircut

The celebrity hairdresser recently talked about his pricing and how much he charges for a haircut.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli's new haircut

While not revealing how much he charged for Virat Kohli's hairstyle, Hakim did provide some ideas. 

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli's new haircut

Aalim Hakim said, "My fee is extremely basic, and everyone knows how much I charge. It starts at Rs 1 lakh. That is the minimum," he in an interview.

Image credits: Instagram

Aalim Hakim

Aalim Hakim not only styles Virat Kohli's hair, but also that of MS Dhoni.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One