Did Virat Kohli's new haircut cost Rs 1 lakh?

Entertainment
Anything cricketer Virat Kohli does becomes a trend.
Currently, his new hairstyle by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim quickly gained popularity ahead of the IPL 2024.
The celebrity hairdresser recently talked about his pricing and how much he charges for a haircut.
While not revealing how much he charged for Virat Kohli's hairstyle, Hakim did provide some ideas.
Aalim Hakim said, "My fee is extremely basic, and everyone knows how much I charge. It starts at Rs 1 lakh. That is the minimum," he in an interview.
Aalim Hakim not only styles Virat Kohli's hair, but also that of MS Dhoni.