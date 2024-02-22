'Joker 2': Lady Gaga charged THIS much for her role in the film

Entertainment
Following the success of 'Joker', a source has indicated that the production company has allotted a budget that is more than three times the amount spent on the first part.
To top it off, the report disclosed Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's massive salaries for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.
According to Variety, Warner Bros has set a $200 million budget for 'Joker 2'.
While Joaquin Phoenix returns as the 'Joker', Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn.
Lady Gaga reportedly charged a stunning $12 million for her role in the film.
On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix will receive a stunning $20 million for his role as the Joker in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.