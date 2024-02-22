Entertainment

'Joker 2': Lady Gaga charged THIS much for her role in the film

'Joker'

Following the success of 'Joker', a source has indicated that the production company has allotted a budget that is more than three times the amount spent on the first part.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's salaries

To top it off, the report disclosed Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's massive salaries for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

'Joker 2' budget

According to Variety, Warner Bros has set a $200 million budget for 'Joker 2'.

Lady Gaga's role

While Joaquin Phoenix returns as the 'Joker', Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn. 

Lady Gaga's fee

Lady Gaga reportedly charged a stunning $12 million for her role in the film.

Joaquin Phoenix's role

On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix will receive a stunning $20 million for his role as the Joker in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

