Entertainment
Deepika Padukone was seen in a special role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.' It is being said that she will be seen in an action avatar in the second part of the film.
According to media reports, the film 'Mahabharata' is going to start soon, in which Deepika will be seen in an important role.
Siddharth Anand is also making a second part of the film 'Fighter,' in which Deepika will be seen.
Deepika Padukone will be cast for 'Brahmastra 2.' A new avatar of hers will be seen in it.
Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a lead role in the second part of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'
'The Intern' is also included in this list. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen with her in this film.
