Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone’s net worth is estimated to be INR 500 crore, making her one of the highest-paid and top taxpayers in Bollywood.
She endorses major brands like Louis Vuitton, Pepsi, Adidas, and Jio. Her partnerships span luxury, health, fashion, and more, making her a prominent public figure.
In 2022, Deepika co-founded the skincare brand 82°E, which achieved INR 100 crore in revenue in its first year and raised INR 50 crore from investors.
Deepika owns multiple properties, including a INR 119 crore Bandra home with Ranveer Singh. They also own an INR 22 crore bungalow in Alibagh and more.
Deepika has a luxurious car collection, including a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth INR 1.67 crore and Audi A8 priced at INR 1.57 crore.
She owns high-end accessories, such as an INR 8 lakh Hermes Birkin bag and a Tissot watch worth INR 8 lakh, adding to her lavish lifestyle.
Her vanity van, designed by Vinita Chaitanya, reflects luxury and comfort, showcasing Deepika's taste for refined and exclusive personal spaces.
Deepika’s wedding ring, an emerald-cut solitaire, was worth INR 2 crore. She married Ranveer Singh in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2018.
