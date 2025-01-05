Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Image credits: instagram

Net Worth

Deepika Padukone’s net worth is estimated to be INR 500 crore, making her one of the highest-paid and top taxpayers in Bollywood.

 

Image credits: social media

Endorsement Deals

She endorses major brands like Louis Vuitton, Pepsi, Adidas, and Jio. Her partnerships span luxury, health, fashion, and more, making her a prominent public figure.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Launch of 82°E

In 2022, Deepika co-founded the skincare brand 82°E, which achieved INR 100 crore in revenue in its first year and raised INR 50 crore from investors.

 

Image credits: our own

Luxury Real Estate

Deepika owns multiple properties, including a INR 119 crore Bandra home with Ranveer Singh. They also own an INR 22 crore bungalow in Alibagh and more.

Image credits: Deepika Padukone/instagram

Impressive Car Collection

Deepika has a luxurious car collection, including a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth INR 1.67 crore and Audi A8 priced at INR 1.57 crore.

Image credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Luxury Accessories

She owns high-end accessories, such as an INR 8 lakh Hermes Birkin bag and a Tissot watch worth INR 8 lakh, adding to her lavish lifestyle.
 

Image credits: Deepika Padukone/instagram

Vanity Van Luxury

Her vanity van, designed by Vinita Chaitanya, reflects luxury and comfort, showcasing Deepika's taste for refined and exclusive personal spaces.

 

Image credits: Deepika Padukone/instagram

Wedding and Ring

Deepika’s wedding ring, an emerald-cut solitaire, was worth INR 2 crore. She married Ranveer Singh in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2018.
 

Image credits: Social Media

