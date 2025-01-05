Entertainment

Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood actress is celebrating her 39th birthday

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone doesn't look 39

Fitness

Deepika works hard to stay fit

Love for Yoga

Ranveer Singh's wife prioritizes yoga over the gym

Yoga and Diet

Deepika Padukone stays fit through yoga and maintained diet

Exercise

Deepika also walks for half an hour with light exercises

Diet

Deepika's breakfast includes low-fat milk, idli, upma, eggs, and rava

Simple Food Habits

Deepika enjoys roti, green vegetables, and grilled fish

