(PHOTOS) Chitrangda Singh inspired latest saree looks for weddings

Entertainment
Actress Chitrangda Singh in a yellow shimmery striped saree. The sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse adds glamour to the simple saree
Chitrangda's black saree with golden zari is perfect for weddings. Pair it with a matching maroon border embroidered or plain blouse
Chitrangda's red saree features a golden gota patti border. She completes the look with a matching gota patti belt
This black mirror work saree is pre-draped, making it easy to wear for wedding functions. Pair it with a sizzling blouse
Besides organza and chiffon, explore Banarasi work sarees for wedding functions. Various designs are available
If heavy work isn't your style, choose a shimmering ivory saree for wedding functions
