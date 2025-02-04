Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Chitrangda Singh inspired latest saree looks for weddings

Yellow Shimmery Striped Saree

Actress Chitrangda Singh in a yellow shimmery striped saree. The sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse adds glamour to the simple saree

Golden Zari Black Saree

Chitrangda's black saree with golden zari is perfect for weddings. Pair it with a matching maroon border embroidered or plain blouse

Golden Gota Patti Saree

Chitrangda's red saree features a golden gota patti border. She completes the look with a matching gota patti belt

Mirror Work Black Pre-Draped Saree

This black mirror work saree is pre-draped, making it easy to wear for wedding functions. Pair it with a sizzling blouse

Red Zari Saree

Besides organza and chiffon, explore Banarasi work sarees for wedding functions. Various designs are available

Ivory Saree Look

If heavy work isn't your style, choose a shimmering ivory saree for wedding functions

(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty's lavish Mumbai home with beautiful interiors

Amy Jackson to Neena Gupta: 6 unmarried celebrity moms of Bollywood

Sara Tendulkar STUNS in latest photos, shows off her fashionable look

(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired 7 chic blouse designs for weddings