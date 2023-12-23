Entertainment
Malaikottai Vaaliban: When, where to watch Mohanlal's film on OTT
The movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theaters on January 25
Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights to the movie
The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery
Mohanlal, Sonali Kulkarni will play the lead role in the film
The story of Malaikottai Vaaliban is written by PS Rafeeq
