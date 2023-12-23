Entertainment

Malaikottai Vaaliban: When, where to watch Mohanlal's film on OTT

Image credits: Instagram

The movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theaters on January 25

Image credits: Instagram

Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights to the movie

Image credits: Instagram

The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery

Image credits: Instagram

Mohanlal, Sonali Kulkarni will play the lead role in the film

Image credits: Instagram

The story of Malaikottai Vaaliban is written by PS Rafeeq

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One