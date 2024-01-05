Entertainment

SPOTTED: Bobby Deol to Malaika Arora; celebs exude glamour quotient

Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol amps up glamour quotient in the city. Let's check out pictures of the celebrities

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black off-shoulder t-shirt and blue pants as he was spotted at the airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Gauahar Khan with husband

Gauahar Khan wore a white shirt and purple lower as she was spotted at the airport with her husband

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a causal airport look as she donned a Tiger print cord set.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn was spotted in Bandra in a multicoloured dress

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha and Aisha Sharma

Bollywood actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were spotted in style. Both were seen posing and smiling for the cameras

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tanisha Mukherji

Bollywood Tanishaa Mukerji was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. She was seen in an all-yellow outfit, smiling for the paps.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She looked stylish in an all-black outfit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Orry and Tania Shroff

Orry was spotted hanging out with Nysa Devgan and Tania Shroff at Bandra. All three were looking stylish in casual outfit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
