Entertainment

Deepika Padukone turns 38: Best outfits from her closet

Image credits: Instagram

Pristine white ruffle saree

Deepika Padukone wore a white pristine white ruffle saree with a back lace blouse.

Image credits: Instagram

Brown coed set

The 'Om Shanti Om' actress looked elegant in a brown coed set that had a long cape. 

Image credits: Instagram

Black gown

Deepika attended the Oscars in a black off-the-shoulder gown and accessorized it with a Cartier necklace.

Image credits: Instagram

Louis Vuitton black and brown gown

Deepika chose an exquisite black and gold outfit for the red carpet as a muse for fashion giant Louis Vuitton.

Image credits: Instagram

Red royal gown

Deepika chose a long red gown that had a plunging neckline, a peplum top, and a full flared skirt.

Image credits: Instagram

Frothy tulle skirt with a white shirt

Deepika gave a twist to fashion when she wore a Frothy tulle skirt and paired it with a white shirt. The outfit had a black belt around her waist. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One