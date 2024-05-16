Cannes 2024: How can one participate in the film festival?

Entertainment
Filmmakers must submit a completed film that meets quality standards and production values via official channels by the deadline.
Submitted films undergo a selection process based on criteria like artistic merit, originality, and relevance to showcase diverse cinema.
Accreditation is necessary for filmmakers, actors, and others, with criteria varying based on roles and credentials.
Selected filmmakers and professionals receive invitations, gaining recognition if their films are chosen for competition or screening.
Cannes features various competition categories, including the prestigious Palme d'Or, with films selected based on artistic merit.
The festival screens premieres, retrospectives, and special screenings, some open to the public and others to accredited attendees.
Cannes offers networking opportunities through seminars, workshops, and panel discussions for industry professionals to connect and promote their work.