Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja's net worth, profession revealed!

Reports claim Govinda's wife Sunita is separating from him after 37 years. Govinda and Sunita are allegedly getting divorced after living separately for some time.
Govinda's wife Sunita's full name is Sunita Munjal. According to reports, she is half Punjabi and half Nepali and follows Christianity.
According to reports, Sunita Munjal Ahuja was born in 1967, making her 57 years old in 2025.
Sunita is the younger sister of the wife of Govinda's uncle, Anand Ahuja. Govinda became his uncle's brother-in-law by marrying Sunita.
Not much information is available about Sunita's profession. According to some reports, she is a homemaker. She endorses brands for income.
It is said that Sunita Munjal's net worth is approximately 25-30 crore rupees today. Govinda's net worth is said to be 140 crore rupees.
