Deepika Padukone was spotted with daughter Dua [PHOTOS]

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone seen with daughter for the first time

Deepika Padukone stepped out with her daughter Dua for the first time. Photos of them together are viral, showing her holding Dua close

Deepika Padukone hides daughter's face

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport with her husband and daughter. She held Dua so close that no one could see her face, not even photographers

Dua's first glimpse

Deepika Padukone revealed Dua's feet 6 days ago on Instagram, also sharing her name

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy photoshoot

Deepika Padukone had a photoshoot during the last stage of her pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump in black and white

Deepika Padukone sought blessings

Before delivery, Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer Singh and family for blessings

Deepika shot Singham Again while pregnant

Deepika Padukone shot for Singham Again during pregnancy, as revealed by Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch

Singham Again's box office success

Singham Again is a box office hit, earning 265.60 crore worldwide in 7 days

