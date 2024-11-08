Deepika Padukone was spotted with daughter Dua [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone stepped out with her daughter Dua for the first time. Photos of them together are viral, showing her holding Dua close
Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport with her husband and daughter. She held Dua so close that no one could see her face, not even photographers
Deepika Padukone revealed Dua's feet 6 days ago on Instagram, also sharing her name
Deepika Padukone had a photoshoot during the last stage of her pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump in black and white
Before delivery, Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer Singh and family for blessings
Deepika Padukone shot for Singham Again during pregnancy, as revealed by Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch
Singham Again is a box office hit, earning 265.60 crore worldwide in 7 days