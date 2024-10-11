Bigg Boss 18: Find out which contestants are single off-screen

Entertainment
Muskan Bamne is single in real life.
Karanvir Bohra has been married twice in real life. However, none of them worked out.
Shehzada Dhami is still single.
Badhaai Do actress Chum Darang does not have a partner yet.
Chahatt Khanna is a favorite TV daughter-in-law, but she is single in real life.
Nayra Banerjee recently had a breakup. Since then she is single.
Avinash Mishra's name is also included in this list.
Alice Kaushik is looking for the right partner in her life.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is looking for a girl to marry.
Rajat Dahiya also does not have a partner.
Isha Singh is currently single.