Bigg Boss 18: Find out which contestants are single off-screen

Image credits: Instagram

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne is single in real life.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra has been married twice in real life. However, none of them worked out.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami is still single.

Chum Darang

Badhaai Do actress Chum Darang does not have a partner yet.

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna is a favorite TV daughter-in-law, but she is single in real life.

Nayra Banerjee

Nayra Banerjee recently had a breakup. Since then she is single.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra's name is also included in this list.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik is looking for the right partner in her life.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is looking for a girl to marry.

Rajat Dahiya

Rajat Dahiya also does not have a partner.

Isha Singh

Isha Singh is currently single.

