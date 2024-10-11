Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: A look at his 10 biggest box office hits

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 82. Born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj, Amitabh has worked in over 200 films. Here are his 10 highest-grossing films...

Image credits: Instagram

10. Mohabbatein (2000)

Earnings: 41.88 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

9. 102 Not Out (2018)

Earnings: 52.05 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Average

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Earnings: 55.65 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

7. Satyagraha (2013)

Earnings: 63.74 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Flop

6. Pink (2016)

Earnings: 65.39 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Semi Hit

5. Piku (2015)

Earnings: 79.77 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Hit

4. Badla (2019)

Earnings: 87.99 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Hit

3. Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Earnings: 151 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Flop

2. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022)

Earnings: 257.25 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Average

1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Earnings: 294.25 crore rupees

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Note: All figures are for earnings in the Hindi belt only, courtesy of Bollywood Hungama.

