Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Explore 8 lesser-known facts about megastar

Image credits: Instagram

Film Beginnings

Amitabh Bachchan began his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film, Bhuvan Shome, showcasing his early talent.

 

Image credits: instagram

Aspirations

Initially aspiring to be an engineer, Amitabh had dreams of joining the Indian Air Force before pursuing his acting career.

 

Image credits: instagram

Flop Era

Before achieving fame, Amitabh faced 12 consecutive film flops, highlighting the challenges he overcame before his breakout hit, Zanjeer.

 

Image credits: instagram

Surname Origin

Born Amitabh Shrivastava, he adopted the surname Bachchan, which his father chose as a pen name during his literary career.

 

Image credits: instagram

Health Issues

Amitabh struggles with asthma and is affected by myasthenia gravis, a rare muscular disorder that he manages while continuing his acting career.

 

Image credits: Social Media

International Honors

The superstar has received numerous honors from foreign governments, including France's prestigious Legion of Honour, recognizing his significant contributions to cinema.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Jalsa Bungalow

Amitabh's iconic bungalow, Jalsa, was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy as payment for his performance in the film Satte Pe Satta.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Collecting Passion

Passionate about collecting, Amitabh boasts an impressive assortment of watches and pens, with his collection exceeding a thousand pens over the years.

Image credits: Social Media
