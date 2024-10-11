Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Explore 8 lesser-known facts about megastar

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan began his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film, Bhuvan Shome, showcasing his early talent.
Initially aspiring to be an engineer, Amitabh had dreams of joining the Indian Air Force before pursuing his acting career.
Before achieving fame, Amitabh faced 12 consecutive film flops, highlighting the challenges he overcame before his breakout hit, Zanjeer.
Born Amitabh Shrivastava, he adopted the surname Bachchan, which his father chose as a pen name during his literary career.
Amitabh struggles with asthma and is affected by myasthenia gravis, a rare muscular disorder that he manages while continuing his acting career.
The superstar has received numerous honors from foreign governments, including France's prestigious Legion of Honour, recognizing his significant contributions to cinema.
Amitabh's iconic bungalow, Jalsa, was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy as payment for his performance in the film Satte Pe Satta.
Passionate about collecting, Amitabh boasts an impressive assortment of watches and pens, with his collection exceeding a thousand pens over the years.