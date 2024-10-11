Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Actor's Rs 3190 crore net worth, properties

Amitabh Bachchan birthday

On October 11, actor Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 82 years old.

Net worth

The veteran actor continues to grow his wealth and has a net worth of approximately Rs 3190 crore. 

Cars

His car collection includes- the Rolls Royce Phantom, Porsche Cayman S, and Mercedes Maybach S560.

Properties

Amitabh Bachchan recently bought a sea-view condo on the 31st level of a Mumbai building.

Properties

He lives in Jalsa, his renowned double-storeyed mansion in Juhu, Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth Rs 112 crore.

Properties

Bachchan also owns numerous more properties in the same area, including Prateeksha, Janak, Vatsa, and a property behind Jalsa. 

