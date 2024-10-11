Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Actor's Rs 3190 crore net worth, properties

Entertainment
On October 11, actor Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 82 years old.
The veteran actor continues to grow his wealth and has a net worth of approximately Rs 3190 crore.
His car collection includes- the Rolls Royce Phantom, Porsche Cayman S, and Mercedes Maybach S560.
Amitabh Bachchan recently bought a sea-view condo on the 31st level of a Mumbai building.
He lives in Jalsa, his renowned double-storeyed mansion in Juhu, Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth Rs 112 crore.
Bachchan also owns numerous more properties in the same area, including Prateeksha, Janak, Vatsa, and a property behind Jalsa.