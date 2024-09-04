Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

Faisal Shaikh

According to media reports, Faisal Shaikh has been approached for Bigg Boss 18.

Sunil Kumar

Actor Sunil Kumar, known for his role in Stree 2, has also been offered a spot in this season.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy has been offered Bigg Boss 18. However, it has not been revealed whether she has accepted or not.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar may also be a part of this season.

Surbhi Jyoti

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 have also offered Surbhi Jyoti a spot.

Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan may also be a part of the 18th season of this show.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been finalized for this show.

Meera Deosthale

Meera Deosthale has also received an offer for this show.

Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey has been finalized for Bigg Boss 18.

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar has been offered the show like every year.

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh's name has also been added to this list. She has also been offered the show.

Find Next One