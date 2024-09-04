Entertainment
According to media reports, Faisal Shaikh has been approached for Bigg Boss 18.
Actor Sunil Kumar, known for his role in Stree 2, has also been offered a spot in this season.
Sameera Reddy has been offered Bigg Boss 18. However, it has not been revealed whether she has accepted or not.
Dheeraj Dhoopar may also be a part of this season.
The makers of Bigg Boss 18 have also offered Surbhi Jyoti a spot.
Zaan Khan may also be a part of the 18th season of this show.
Anjali Anand, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been finalized for this show.
Meera Deosthale has also received an offer for this show.
Chahat Pandey has been finalized for Bigg Boss 18.
Aalisha Panwar has been offered the show like every year.
Reem Shaikh's name has also been added to this list. She has also been offered the show.