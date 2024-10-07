Anupamaa: Shocking death, imprisonment rocks the family

Entertainment
The drama in Anupamaa continues as Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding preparations are underway, but chaos ensues
As Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding rituals are in progress, a fire breaks out in Asha Bhavan, trapping Aadhya and Dimpy
Aadhya cries for help but collapses in the fire. Anupamaa arrives just in time to rescue her, while Dimpy suffers severe burns
Dimpy is rushed to the hospital, and everyone blames Aadhya for her condition
Dolly accuses Aadhya of intentionally pushing Dimpy into the fire, siding with Pakhi. However, Anupamaa defends Aadhya
Doctors declare Dimpy's condition as critical, leaving Aadhya terrified. Rumors suggest that a police complaint will be filed against her
Speculations are rife that Dimpy might die, leading to Aadhya's imprisonment