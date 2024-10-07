Entertainment

Anupamaa: Shocking death, imprisonment rocks the family

Anupamaa and Aadhya's Wedding Drama

The drama in Anupamaa continues as Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding preparations are underway, but chaos ensues

Fire Engulfs Asha Bhavan

As Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding rituals are in progress, a fire breaks out in Asha Bhavan, trapping Aadhya and Dimpy

Aadhya Trapped in the Fire

Aadhya cries for help but collapses in the fire. Anupamaa arrives just in time to rescue her, while Dimpy suffers severe burns

Dimpy Hospitalized

Dimpy is rushed to the hospital, and everyone blames Aadhya for her condition

Anupamaa Supports Aadhya

Dolly accuses Aadhya of intentionally pushing Dimpy into the fire, siding with Pakhi. However, Anupamaa defends Aadhya

Will Aadhya Face Jail Time?

Doctors declare Dimpy's condition as critical, leaving Aadhya terrified. Rumors suggest that a police complaint will be filed against her

Upcoming Twists in Anupamaa

Speculations are rife that Dimpy might die, leading to Aadhya's imprisonment

Find Next One