Gauri Khan turns 54: Explore 7 interesting facts about her

Entertainment
Gauri Khan, born on October 8, 1970, in a strict Army family, grew up in Delhi as the daughter of Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chhibber.
She attended a convent school in Delhi and graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, later pursuing interior design courses at NIFT and the Delhi School of Art.
Gauri's romance with Shah Rukh Khan began in 1984 when she was 14, famously marked by his playful phone calls pretending to be a friend.
In 2002, Gauri co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan, producing films like "Main Hoon Na" and earning recognition as a powerful businesswoman.
Gauri’s passion for interior design blossomed while renovating her home, Mannat. In 2010, she partnered with Sussanne Khan to work on exclusive projects.
Gauri Khan was named one of Fortune magazine’s "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018 and owns a furniture line called The Charcoal Project.