Entertainment

Gauri Khan turns 54: Explore 7 interesting facts about her

Image credits: Instagram

Background

Gauri Khan, born on October 8, 1970, in a strict Army family, grew up in Delhi as the daughter of Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chhibber.

 

Image credits: instagram

Education

She attended a convent school in Delhi and graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, later pursuing interior design courses at NIFT and the Delhi School of Art.

 

Image credits: instagram

Love Story

Gauri's romance with Shah Rukh Khan began in 1984 when she was 14, famously marked by his playful phone calls pretending to be a friend.

Image credits: Facebook

Businesswoman

In 2002, Gauri co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan, producing films like "Main Hoon Na" and earning recognition as a powerful businesswoman.

 

Image credits: instagram

Design Career

Gauri’s passion for interior design blossomed while renovating her home, Mannat. In 2010, she partnered with Sussanne Khan to work on exclusive projects.

 

Image credits: instagram

Achievements

Gauri Khan was named one of Fortune magazine’s "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018 and owns a furniture line called The Charcoal Project.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One